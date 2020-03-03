Global COVID-19 coronavirus cases: Interactive map by Johns Hopkins University

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An interactive map from Johns Hopkins University gives a clear picture of COVID-19 coronavirus cases around the world.
The Center for Systems Science and Engineering posted the map online, showing the number of confirmed cases by country and region.
To view the map:
- Desktop version: https://www.arcgis.com
- Mobile version: https://www.arcgis.com/apps
The map also keeps a running total of how many people have died from virus, as well as those who have recovered.
The vast majority of confirmed cases are in mainland China, followed by South Korea, Italy and Iran. The US, as of Tuesday afternoon, was 10 spots down the list with 118 confirmed cases.
