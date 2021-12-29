PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Thorns FC announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed goalkeeper Bella Bixby to a three-year contract.
Bixby was drafted by Portland in the third round of the 2018 NWSL College Draft out of Oregon State. She made her Thorns FC debut during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup on June 27 against the North Carolina Courage.
"Bella’s leadership on and off the field is integral to the core of this team," said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. "She is a part of our long-term vision for the club, and keeping Bella in her hometown remains a priority of ours."
This past year, Bixby was named to the NWSL Best XI Second Team in her first regular season as a starter. She made 16 appearances, posting a league-best 0.69 goals-against average, while registering the second-most shutouts - 9 - in the NWSL.
The club says Bixby, 26, helped lead a defense that set a league-record for shutouts in a season, while tying the NWSL record for fewest goals conceded in a campaign.
"Bella is a young and talented goalkeeper that has a very high ceiling," Thorns FC goalkeeper coach Nadine Angerer shared. "A key part of a strong spine, she is calm and composed under pressure with a strong ability to read the game and make smart decisions, while her character has made a positive impact inside the locker room."