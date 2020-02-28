PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A goat wandered into a group home in northeast Portland and started to wreak havoc once inside.
Charles Roberts tells FOX 12 he wasn’t expecting to have to help a goat, but when the little guy escaped and was wandering around a busy street, he felt he had to help.
“Because I’m an animal lover,” he said.
Roberts says he wrangled the goat to safety, but the goat got a little too greedy and followed him inside the adult group home.
And that’s when the goat began head butting people, causing them to barricade themselves inside a room.
Charles then called police.
“This can’t be real, Officer Eric Zajac said. “Twenty years, being a police officer for 20 years, you see and go to a lot of calls and see a lot of crazy things, but when I first saw this and heard it on the radio, didn’t think it was real. We thought somebody was a little intoxicated, maybe had a little too much.
Rossi Farms down the street told Zajac that the goat wasn’t theirs, but they’d happily babysit.
Zajac walked the goat over on a makeshift leash.
“We use it sometimes if a person is fighting against us or something like that, we can bind their legs up or something,” Zajac said. “But it also functions very well as a leash or in this case a goat collar or leash and so that’s what I use. Goat had no problem with it.”
Zajac was able to contact the goat’s owner who says his name is “Prince.”
