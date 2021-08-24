ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A 12-year-old Golden Retriever was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon after he had fallen into an abandoned well in Aloha.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the dog named Calvin had been trapped in the well for about four hours before he was rescued. Firefighters from Station 62 and Station 51 responded to assist in the rescue.
Using a tripod and rope system, TVF&R said firefighters lowered one person into the well. Firefighters then lifted Calvin out of the well where he was reunited with his owners. TVF&R said Calvin was treated at DoveLewis. He has since been released and is now recovering at home.
Firefighters from station 62 in Aloha paired up with firefighters from our technical rescue team from station 51 in Tigard to rescue a 12 yo Golden Retriever that had fallen into an abounded well in Aloha this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OjvQJx2XbA— TVF&R (@TVFR) August 24, 2021
TVF&R said they have technical rescue teams who train for situations like this. They said animal rescues are always carefully evaluated and often a good opportunity for them to hone in on their skills.
(1) comment
Kudos to the TVF&R firefighters.
