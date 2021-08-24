A 12-year-old Golden Retriever was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon after he had fallen into an abandoned well in Aloha.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the dog named Calvin had been trapped in the well for about four hours before he was rescued. Firefighters from Station 62 and Station 51 responded to assist in the rescue.

Using a tripod and rope system, TVF&R said firefighters lowered one person into the well. Firefighters then lifted Calvin out of the well where he was reunited with his owners. TVF&R said Calvin was treated at DoveLewis. He has since been released and is now recovering at home.

TVF&R said they have technical rescue teams who train for situations like this. They said animal rescues are always carefully evaluated and often a good opportunity for them to hone in on their skills.

commentor
commentor

Kudos to the TVF&R firefighters.

