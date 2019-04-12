PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A golf cart driver was seriously injured in a crash at the Rose City Golf Course in northeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Northeast 72nd Drive at around 9:45 a.m. Friday.
Police did not immediately release many details, but officers confirmed a golf cart driver had suffered serious injuries and traffic was blocked in the area.
Police tape still surrounded the scene hours after the crash.
FOX 12 will update this story as more information is available.
