(KPTV) – On Wednesday, there will be larger than life tributes for Deputy Justin DeRosier, as a procession and memorial is planned in his honor.
This hours-long service will be focused not only on who DeRosier was as a deputy, but it will also highlight the man he was in his community.
People can expect hundreds of people to line the roads and overpasses Wednesday in support of him and his family. There will be law enforcement officers from all over the country, but the element that will perhaps stand out the most is the riderless horse walking at the front of the procession.
Patrol Horse Justice is from the Seattle Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit, and will be walking in Wednesday’s service.
Stephan Arulaid, with the Mounted Patrol Unit, tells FOX 12 he sometimes rides Justice. He can’t be at the procession, but one of his colleagues will be and Arulaid says it will be his first time in a service like this.
“He knows that all eyes are going to be on him while he’s walking down this horse, and it’s an enormous amount of pressure on that officer. Everything has to look perfect, because it has to… Nothing should take away from the moment of this officer’s funeral,” said Arulaid. “It’ll have his blanket on there, with his patches and our patches, and his serial number… It’ll have a blue line going across the bottom… And then it’ll have boots in the stirrups and they’ll be facing backwards.”
The backwards boots symbolize a military general who is ceremonially looking back at his or her troops saying, “Goodbye,” to those they’ve left behind.
A procession will typically have up to four horses, but on Wednesday there will only be one – a riderless horse, Justice.
People can also expect all sworn law enforcement to have their badges covered, another symbolic gesture to mourn the loss of Deputy DeRosier.
At the procession, there will be a flag folding as part of the service, and a presentation of the flag to the DeRosier family.
Monroe Police Sgt. Brian Johnston, who is also president of the Behind the Badge Foundation that assists agencies in planning public services for fallen officers, has been helping the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and the DeRosier family through this difficult time.
“When you see primarily police officers saluting [Wednesday], they’re only saluting one of three entities. They’re either saluting the U.S. flag, or they’re saluting Justin DeRosier, or they’re saluting the family. So many of our traditions are very specific about the American flag only being lowered for particular individuals – in this case, individuals of great importance like our fallen deputy,” said Johnston.
Deputy DeRosier’s patrol SUV was adorned with flowers Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will lead the procession until it arrives at the University of Portland, and then the SUV will take a special place of honor there.
“We’re all grieving for Justin’s family, for his department, and really for the community. And it’s our way of showing our support and respect for him and our remembrance for him,” said Johnston. “It never gets easier. It is very moving, very stirring for all of us.”
One of the last elements taking place Wednesday is Deputy Justin DeRosier’s last radio call, where dispatch will call one final time for him over police radios.
DeRosier may be gone, but his community knows he will not be forgotten.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.