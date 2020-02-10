PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland has a plethora of healthy restaurants, helping the Rose City rank among the healthiest cities in the U.S., according to a new report.
The Wallethub report ranks Portland as the fourth healthiest city in the U.S.
According to the report, Portland has the most healthy restaurants per capita in the country. New York is second.
The overall rankings are based on 43 indicators of good health, including the cost of medical visits, fruit and vegetable consumption, cost of fitness club memberships, percentage of physically active adults and available running and walking trails.
Portland fared best in categories related to food and green space.
Overall, San Francisco was ranked as the healthiest city, followed by Seattle and San Diego.
Vancouver was 52nd on the list, while Salem was 115th.
Laredo, Texas and Brownsville, Texas were the two lowest-ranked cities on the list.
For more, go to wallethub.com.
