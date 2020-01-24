DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Good Samaritan helped deputies rescue a dog from frigid water in Deschutes County.
Deputies found Lucy, a 5-year-old Golden Retriever, stuck in the Little Deschutes River near the intersection of Willow Court and Huntington Road on Friday just before 12:30 p.m.
Lucy was exhausted and at risk of drowning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and a Good Samaritan worked quickly to pull Lucy from the water and transport her to a veterinarian. She was then reunited with her owners.
“We are thankful to the Good Samaritan for the assistance today and helping us ensure a happy ending for Lucy and her family,” the sheriff’s office said.
