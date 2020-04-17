Good Samaritan gifts $5K to Beaverton Instacart worker who was tip-baited

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A Good Samaritan from across the country is helping a Beaverton Instacart shopper who says she was tip-baited by a customer last month.
In late March, Annaliisa Arambula accepted a grocery order that came with a $55 tip. She says the store was close by and everything the customer wanted was available. She said the order seemed to go just fine, but when she checked her earnings on the Instacart app an hour later, the entire tip was gone.
“After I completed the second shop of the day I looked, and I noticed that my numbers weren't adding up,” Arambula said. “So I went to my earnings tab and saw my customer reduced everything to zero. I was just sitting there like you were just punched in the gut. I couldn't believe it ... a hundred percent of the tip was taken away.”
Arambula says she was one of many Instacart workers who had reported incidents of tip baiting, which involves a customer offering a big tip to entice Instacart workers to pick up their orders, then taking that large tip away as soon as the person who risked their health to get them their groceries has made the delivery.
Chad Jensen lives in Indiana and saw Arambula’s story on the FOX 12 website. Jensen said he was inspired and wanted to make a small difference.
Things in Arambula’s life, however, have changed dramatically since she first shared her story. She says her husband, who had diabetes, was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and they believe he has it, which means she has to take two weeks off of work and won’t be earning any money from Instacart.
FOX 12 was able to connect Arambula and Jensen and share in the emotional moment when Jensen told Arambula how he wanted to help.
“I heard your story and it just touched your heart so honestly, I read it last night and I reached out to the news station … what I was gonna do was give a thousand dollars tip to you, but honestly, when I just heard your story just now I’m gonna change it to 5 thousand dollars,” Jensen said.
“This has probably been the scariest 24 hours we’ve been through and we still don’t have the results, so the main thing is just making sure my husband is okay, he’s isolated completely in the other room and I’m in the other with my kids and I’ve just been taking care of them, now we really don’t know how we’re gonna survive, but that’s just such a generous gift, I can’t believe you would do that,” Arambula said.
Any little difference I can make in your life… I appreciate you and you seem like an amazing person and you got my thoughts and prayers for your family as well but if I can just help a little take the financial worries off your plate, I’m just so happy to do that for you, I know it’s just a little difference but hopefully that can help you guys out in the short run,” Jensen said.
“That is just an amazing difference that will help us until we know exactly what’s going on and until we know when it’ll be safe for me to go back to work,” Arambula said.
Arambula’s family, including three kids, rely on her work, as her husband is a stay-at-home dad. She says Jensen is answering her prayers.
