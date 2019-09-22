VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping at the Vancouver Mall on Saturday.
Police say 49-year-old Steven Hayes approached a 14-year-old at a store in the mall.
According to police, Hayes grabbed the victim, threatened to kill them and tried to drag them from the premises.
Police say the teenager fought back, and Hayes ran away.
Good Samaritans chased him down and held him until officers arrived.
The teenager was not injured during the incident.
Hayes, a Vancouver resident, was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of kidnapping I, assault II and felony harassment.
Police say Hayes has a prior conviction for kidnapping.
