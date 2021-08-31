Goodbye, summer break: It's back to class for students in Evergreen Public Schools

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Summer break is officially over: Tuesday was the first day back to school and back to in-person learning for most kids in Evergreen Public Schools.

With backpacks on their backs and masks over their mouths and noses, students showed up at Crestline Elementary School on Tuesday for the first day of school.

"I'm used to not wearing a mask and now I'm wearing a mask," Brycen Davis, a second grader, said. "I think it's going to be hard to like breathe in the mask a little bit but it's okay."

Other students told FOX 12 they were looking forward to classroom learning but not classroom masking. Some parents said that in-person learning was not a perfect solution for them, but that they feel it is the best thing for their kids during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't like the fact that they're wearing a mask all day long, but she doesn't really want to be home for another year on virtual. So I feel like we really don't have a choice," one parent said.

On Monday, FOX 12 got a look inside Crestline Elementary when teachers were setting up their classrooms. Tables were spaced out for social distancing and one teacher told FOX 12 students will also have handwashing stations they can use. There are plans for testing and quarantine in case anyone at the school tests positive for COVID-19.

For families in Washington who don't want their kids back in school because of the rise in cases have the option of remote learning.