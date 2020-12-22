PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette announced Monday that it received a generous gift of $15 million.
The donation was from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott, who is the ex-wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, became the wealthiest woman in the world this past September.
In the past four months, Scott has donated more than $4 billion to hundreds of organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico.
In a blog post title "384 Ways to Help," Scott wrote that a team of advisors researched 6,490 organizations and "took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital."
In the end, 384 organizations were chosen to receive donations, including Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW).
“We are humbled by and grateful for Ms. Scott’s impactful and historic gift to our organization. Her generosity and vision will help advance our efforts to directly and significantly support those who are most in need. This recognition is a demonstration of confidence in our values and the work we are doing to serve the community,” said Cathy Hannam, GICW’s President and CEO.
GICW says the gift will help further the expansion of its services to the community through its signature programs, including Job Connection, Employee & Community Education, English as a Second Language, Long Term Services, and other adult education programs.
According to GICW, Scott's donation is the largest single cash donation given to the charity in its 93-year history.
Other Oregon organizations that received donations from Scott include United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, YWCA of Greater Portland, and Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.