PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Goodwill stores in the Portland metro area are reminding people that they are not taking donations, as many people are spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and focusing on projects or sifting through things at their homes.
Goodwill Industries is asking people to sit tight with their donations, as the company says thousands of employees have been laid off from Goodwill stories across the country.
The company’s human resource director says Goodwill had to lay off around 2,600 employees in southwest Washington and Oregon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With no employees to take in donations, people have been abandoning their stuff near donations sites, the company says.
Windy weather can then send those items into the street or a neighbor’s yard, and Goodwill has no way to safely process them. A Goodwill spokesperson says the stores will be more than willing to take everyone’s donations once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“Please hold onto it,” Dale Emanuel with Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette said. “When we are ready to open when things are safe, and we’re allowed to open, we’d love to see those donations.”
Goodwill says even though their stores are closed, their layoffs will be effective starting April 2 so they can pay healthcare premiums to their employees through the month of April.
They are also paying out all sick time and vacation time to those laid off and giving each of their employees an extra $300. The HR director said they hope to hire as many people back as possible when this is over.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.