SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Goodwill is reopening some of its location in Oregon.
Goodwill announced that four retail stores, one outlet and the adjacent donation drop-off areas were open again Friday.
Those locations are:
- West Salem Goodwill, 585 Edgewater St. NW, Salem
- Salem Goodwill Outlet, 3235 Portland Road, NE, Salem
- Lincoln City Goodwill, 1000 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City
- Redmond Goodwill, 2067 NW 6th St. Redmond,
- Bend Goodwill, 61315 South Hwy 97, Bend
Goodwill closed stores in the Pacific Northwest and around the country in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of employees were laid off in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette reported Friday that 100 of its 3,000 employees would be rehired with the reopening of the stores.
Additional stores will reopen incrementally and in accordance with Oregon and Washington state and local directives.
Some additional precautions being put in place by Goodwill include requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings, donated items will be sanitized and quarantined before being sold, and register areas will be cleaned following each customer transaction.
Dressing rooms will be temporarily unavailable, but Goodwill said they will be flexible with their return policy. Drinking fountains will also be temporarily out of service.
Donors are asked to drop off items in marked donation bins. Employees will not remove donated items from vehicles.
For more, go to https://meetgoodwill.org/
