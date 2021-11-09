THE DALLES, Ore. (KPTV) – The Dalles will allow Google to build more data centers within the city but in order to do that, the tech company will need a lot more water from the city.

The Dalles City Council unanimously approved Google's $28.5 million infrastructure agreement last night.

That means the tech company -- which already has three data centers in The Dalles -- can build two more.

Google hasn't said how much water it will need to use in order to keep those data centers cool but some people are concerned it will be enough to drain the water supply and they're worried climate change will only make things worse.

"At what point do we enter into a deficit situation?” asked Dalles resident Dawn Rasmussen. “As rainfall becomes less and less frequent and snowmelt becomes non-existent -- who gets the water? The city or Google?"

City Council says people who live in The Dalles are the priority. Council also says three environmental studies were conducted to look into the impact of the infrastructure agreement but all three were paid for by Google.