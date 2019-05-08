PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Earlier on Wednesday, several neighbors from the Goose Hollow neighborhood testified about homeless camps.
Neighbors have a lot of concerns, especially after police arrested a man they said threw bricks while another man was in his car.
Neighbors from the goose hollow neighborhood gathered at the city council meeting Wednesday morning.
They're concerned about the porta potty the city plans to put in place and they said it could attract more drug needles and crime.
Neighbors said they've already seen camps grow and threats from homeless people are only getting worse.
“This is really hard for us because we are now realizing that we are no longer able to clean our community and keeping our homes safe without the police presence now,” Tiffany Hammer said.
On Tuesday night, police arrested a homeless man for attacking another man near Southwest 14th and Montgomery.
FOX 12 was told Aaron White started yelling at the man who was watering the rose bushes the community planted to deter homeless campers.
Officers said the homeless man eventually threw a brick at the neighbor while he was in his car and then drove off.
Some people living in the area said they aren't surprised by the attack.
“Not surprised. I've been saying in my reports for the past two weeks. Somebody's gonna get assaulted or somebody's have windows broken in their car going through there," a neighbor said. "They have gotten bolder. There's more criminal activity happening around the campsites.”
The man who threw the brick was arrested and is facing charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Neighbors are asking people to show support and speak out about what they've experienced in the area.
But they want to be clear that it's not the homeless they have a problem with, it's the increased violence they're worried about.
