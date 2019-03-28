PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A southwest Portland neighborhood is fed up with the growing number of homeless camps in their area. A group living there has gotten creative with roses in the Rose City to deter campers from setting up shop.
Neighbors in the Goosehollow neighborhood near 14th and Montgomery say they went in and cleaned up a big mess there. They say the land was damaged by camp fires, trash and neglect.
They cleaned it all up, raised roughly $700, and bought 80 rose bushes to be planted there.
The land is managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The agency originally said the roses, a sign and ribbons needed to go because the proper permit was not obtained.
ODOT says they will not be removing the roses at this time and will be working with the group to get a permit since the land is ODOT right of way.
In a statement, the agency said:
“We appreciate that these folks want to do these types of projects, but we ask them to work with us so that we get the right landscaping in the right place. We prefer to plant native, drought tolerant plants in places where people can get to safely for care and maintenance.”
A sign and ribbons attached to some of the plants will be removed. ODOT says they could be a distraction for drivers.
The group who planted the roses say their work has really brought their community together and helped to clean up one of their public spaces.
People who live in the neighborhood add they do not wish any ill will towards the homeless and would like to see them get the help and services they need.
“I think it will help,” Maria Schell said. “They’ve done boulders on 13th as a different mode as a person who lives right here I far prefer a rose bush over a big large boulder but I do think it would deter the large tents that happen and the big shopping carts.”
