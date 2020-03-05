SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Senate and House Republicans say they are willing to return to the Capitol on Sunday to pass emergency budget bills.
Senate Republicans walked out of the Capitol on Feb. 24 over a vote on Senate Bill 1530, the so-called cap-and-trade bill. House Republicans joined them in the walkout the next day.
The walkout was a repeat of action the GOP took last year to kill similar climate change legislation, a maneuver that prompted threats of having state police forcibly return lawmakers to the Statehouse.
The latest cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050. The bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit. Opponents say fossil fuel companies will wind up offloading increased costs to customers.
In the announcement that Republicans were willing to return to the Capitol, Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. issued the following statement:
“After a tumultuous session, Senate Republicans are willing to attend the Sunday floor session to pass emergency budget bills, for example, the relief for flood victims in Eastern Oregon. The intent of the short session was to make budget adjustments, and that is what we expect to work on while being fiscally responsible with the hard-earned taxpayer dollars."
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan also released a statement, saying:
“The House Republican Caucus broadly agrees with the funding priorities identified in yesterday’s press release from Speaker Kotek and President Courtney. House Republicans will provide a quorum and the rules suspensions necessary to pass these funding priorities on Sunday, March 8th, before the legislature is constitutionally required to adjourn.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
It is a trap.
You can not believe ANYTHING that the Left says or promises.
SEND this bill to the people for a vote
Brown says that she wields the citizen's sword but prove it and let the people vote on this HUGE tax increase
Brown has already taken the presidential election vote away from each and every Oregonian and gave it to CA and NY. So regardless of how any Oregonian votes, it will not be counted. ALL of Oregon's electoral votes now go to whomever the more popular vote in the country is that election - so why even vote?????
Brown must go!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.