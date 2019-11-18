COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE (KPTV) - Attention photographers and fans of the Columbia River Gorge: Here is a contest for you.
The Friends of the Columbia Gorge is hosting its annual photo contest. This year’s theme is “Nature + Nurture” which celebrates “the stunning natural beauty of the Columbia Gorge and the need to protect and responsibly steward it for future generations.”
The contest includes seven categories, as well as a grand prize winner. The categories are: Community & Culture, Nature & Nurture, Scenic-Eastern Gorge, Scenic-Western Gorge, Wildflowers, Wildlife, and Youth Photographer (age 17 and under).
The grand prize winner will be chosen from all the submissions and can come from any category. The grand prize winner will receive a $300 Pro Photo Supply gift card and a large print of their photo.
The category winners will receive a $100 Pro Photo Supply gift card and a large print of their photo.
The deadline to submit entries is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
Contest rules include: Any photos that to the best of the organizers’ knowledge are taken from off-trail or closed-trail locations will not be considered. People in photos must be demonstrating good land stewardship ethics and behaving in a lawful manner. Inappropriate photos will be ineligible for the contest. When taking photos, Friends asks that photographers please stay on trails and practice “leave no trace” principles.
For a complete list of rules, requirements or to submit photos, go to Gorgefriends.org/photocontest.
Pro Photo Supply is sponsoring this year’s contest, which is the fifth-annual contest from the Friends of the Columbia Gorge.
Friends of the Columbia Gorge is a Portland-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting the scenic, natural, cultural, and recreational resources of the Columbia Gorge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.