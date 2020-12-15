PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday updates to the state's COVID-19 county risk levels.
The state's public health framework, which was announced earlier this month, uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread. These levels include: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk, and lower risk.
The framework then assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective Dec. 18 through Dec. 31, there will be 29 counties in the extreme risk level, which is an increase of four from the last update. One county will be at moderate risk and six counties at lower risk.
No counties are listed as high risk.
Counties in the extreme risk level starting Friday include:
- Baker
- Benton (moved from high)
- Clackamas
- Clatsop (moved from high)
- Columbia
- Coos (moved from high)
- Crook
- Curry (moved from high)
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lane
- Lincoln (moved from high)
- Linn
- Malheur
- Marion
- Morrow
- Multnomah
- Polk
- Tillamook (moved from moderate)
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wasco
- Washington
- Yamhill
Counties in moderate risk level include:
- Lake (moved from extreme)
Counties in lower risk level include:
- Gilliam
- Grant (moved from extreme)
- Harney (moved from moderate)
- Sherman
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
"We continue to see community spread across Oregon to the point that the majority of the state needs to continue with strict health and safety measures," said Gov. Brown. "Until we reduce the spread and have high participation in vaccination, all Oregonians need to follow the guidelines in place in their counties. I am also asking Oregonians to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you're sick."
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will take effect Jan. 1.
Updates to warning week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
(4) comments
The most 'extreme risk' to Oregon is Kate Brown-Pelosi. You watch as she'll soon make it mandatory for all Oregonians to get her new flu shot before you can do anything enjoyable again, that she's got prohibited now.
Why when shutting things down has done nothing to slow the spread do we continue to go that direction?
Why when bars and restaurants and gyms are responible for 1.4% of the cases are they singled out?
The Grinch has spoken!
Thanks Gov. Brownstains for dismantling the hospitality industry and placing many law-abiding citizens out of work! You are quite possibly the worst leader we've ever had here in Oregon! You have no idea what's best for citizens, as your view is coming from a cush and secure job being conducted within your lavious ivory tower. Please, continue your majesty!
