SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Four more counties were added to Oregon’s two-week pause list by Gov. Kate Brown on Monday.
The counties of Baker, Clackamas, Union and Washington now join Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah and Umatilla with additional restrictions aimed at helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The first five counties were announced by the governor and health officials Friday.
The pause measures will be in effect for two weeks starting Wednesday (Nov. 11).
The two-week pause measures include:
- Urging all businesses to mandate work from home to the greatest extent possible.
- Pausing long-term care facility visits that take place indoors to protect staff and residents.
- Reducing maximum restaurant capacity to 50 people (including customers and staff) for indoor dining, with a maximum party size of six. Continuing to encourage outdoor dining and take out.
- Reducing the maximum capacity of other indoor activities to 50 people (includes gyms, fitness organizations/studios, bowling alleys, ice rinks, indoor sports, pools, and museums).
- Limiting social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household, reducing the frequency of those social gatherings (significantly in a two-week period), and keeping the same six people in your social gathering circle.
The two-week pause is being instituted in counties with a case rate above 200 per 100,000 people over a two-week period, or more than 60 cases over a two-week period for counties with less than 30,000 people.
Clackamas and Washington Counties are being added to the list due to their case rates being just under the threshold and both counties registering significant daily case counts in the last several days, according to the governor’s office.
“We realize that the news of a two-week pause is something Clackamas County residents did not want to hear,” said Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard. “We understand this is disappointing. But it’s necessary.”
These measures replace the county watch list process that Brown instituted in July.
On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 723 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with four additional death linked to the coronavirus.
Washington County had 119 of those cases Monday, and Clackamas County had 68. Multnomah County had 204.
