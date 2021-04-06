PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday morning that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand to all Oregonians over the age of 16 on April 19, about two weeks earlier than expected.
Her announcement came shortly after reports that President Joe Biden will share his plan to move up his deadline for states to make all American adults eligible for the vaccine. His original deadline was May 1.
People in Phase 1B, Group 7 - which includes frontline workers and people 16 years of age or older with underlying health conditions - became eligible in Oregon on Monday for the vaccine.
As of Monday, Oregon has administered a total of 1,017,667 first and second doses of Pfizer, 929,632 first and second doses of Moderna and 50,004 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Brown issued the following statement in full Tuesday:
"We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants. Today, Oregon will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccine doses administered. And yet, in communities across Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at concerning rates. We must move as quickly as possible to get more shots in arms. Beginning April 19, all Oregonians over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive a vaccine.
However, whether before April 19 or after, it’s critical that we continue to focus on equity in our vaccine distribution efforts. Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and communities of color have been disproportionately hard-hit by this disease. We must reach Oregonians where they are, including those who may not have easy access to health care or the ability to take time off from work.
Over the next two weeks, we will dedicate all available resources to ensure Oregon’s frontline workers and people with underlying conditions have access to vaccines––two groups in which Oregonians from communities of color are predominantly represented.
My office will work closely with the White House to ensure Oregon receives our fair share of federal vaccine supplies, so we can continue with a fast, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution process."
Brown and Oregon Health Authority officials will announce updated county risk levels later Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.