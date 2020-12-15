SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown has called on Oregon’s legislature for a special session next week to address additional COVID-19 and wildfire relief.
The governor’s office stated Tuesday that the special session will be held the morning of Monday, Dec. 21, and on the agenda is “Oregonians’ most pressing needs given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which have only been compounded by Oregon’s horrific wildfires.”
Brown is asking lawmakers to convene and consider more legislation regarding the state’s pandemic response, including $800 million in relief funds.
The special session is scheduled to last one day, and the proposed relief funds are budgeted, according to Brown's office, to support "tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness, and support for reopening schools." Earlier this month, a housing group, Stable Homes for Oregon Families, called on Brown to hold a special session.
“Oregonians are making tremendous sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Brown. “While the risk reduction measures we have put in place are working to slow the spread, many Oregon families are struggling with unemployment, housing, food insecurity, and paying their bills — and those most impacted are the same people who are often left behind, including rural, Black, Indigenous, Latino/Latina/Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Tribal communities.
In the statement from the governor’s office, Brown urged action at the federal level for COVID-19 relief.
“I continue to call on Congress to pass another robust coronavirus relief bill to bring support to the American people. But these calls have not yet been heeded. It is clear that states must act on their own to provide a bridge until federal help arrives. This is why I am calling on legislators from both sides of the aisle to come together in the best interests of the state,” said Brown.
COVID-19 relief package talks have stalled on Capitol Hill, as negotiations between Congressional leaders fail to reach a consensus.
Brown continued, stating “We must protect Oregonians now, as we face some of our hardest days, whether by getting critical resources into the hands of those most in need, keeping a roof over people’s heads, or recognizing the incredible toll of this virus on our small businesses and restaurants. Oregon must act to bridge the gap as we continue to wait to see federal relief. I thank legislators for their work in addressing these critical issues next week, and I look forward to our progress.”
According to the governor’s office, planning for the special session is happening in consultation with the state epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, so it can be held in a safe way.
