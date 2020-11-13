PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown announced a two-week ‘freeze’ across Oregon, limiting or closing businesses and activities statewide, to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The governor made the announcement Friday, with the freeze measures taking effect from Wednesday Nov. 18 through Wednesday Dec. 2 in every county in Oregon.
WATCH LIVE: Brown addresses two-week 'freeze'
Previously, the governor had issued a two-week pause for nine Oregon counties, which included advisory measures regarding working from home, stopping visits to long-term care facilities and limiting restaurant capacity and social gatherings.
Friday’s freeze measures are far more sweeping for the state. They include:
- Limiting social get-togethers (indoors and outdoors) to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households.
- Limiting faith-based organizations to a maximum of 25 people indoors or 50 people outdoors.
- Limiting restaurants and bars to take-out only.
- Closing gyms and fitness organizations.
- Closing indoor recreational facilities, museums, indoor entertainment activities, and indoor pools and sports courts.
- Closing zoos, gardens, aquariums, outdoor entertainment activities, and outdoor pools.
- Limiting grocery stores and pharmacies to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.
- Limiting retail stores and retail malls (indoor and outdoor) to a maximum of 75% capacity and encouraging curbside pick-up.
- Closing venues (that host or facilitate indoor or outdoor events).
- Requiring all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.
- Prohibiting indoor visiting in long-term care facilities.
“These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Brown said the freeze will apply to some counties for longer than two weeks, including Multnomah County, which will be under a "freeze" for at least four weeks.
The two-week freeze does not apply to or change current health and safety protocols for personal services such as barber shops, hair salons, and non-medical massage therapy, as well as congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, youth programs, childcare, K-12 schools, K-12 sports currently allowed, current Division 1 and professional athletics exemptions, and higher education — all of which can continue operating under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.
Ski resorts may also continue to operate, however visitors must abide by limitations on social gatherings, meaning no more than six people total in a group and no more than two households skiing together, according to the governor's office.
MORE: COVID-19 coverage
Oregon’s daily count of COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the first time Thursday. On Friday, the governors for Oregon, Washington and California issued a joint statement recommending a 14-day travel quarantine for the West Coast.
RELATED:
Oregon’s labor commissioner explains sick time laws, protections during pandemic
Hospitals cutting back on elective surgeries in preparation for spike of COVID-19 patients
Health officials not worried about testing capacity as COVID-19 cases spike in Oregon
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(8) comments
I just checked the Oregon Health Authority website and as of today, the mortality rate is the lowest since the pandemic hit Oregon. It is 1.37% of the 54,937 positive cases and only 0.080% of all those tested. In addition, 51% of the deaths are people over 70 years old. This move to shutdown by this lunatic is absolutely not warranted but she is a follower of Newsom and Inslee as if Los Angeles is the same as Portland, Scappoose, Bend, etc. Mortality rate is going down as positives go up which means the virus is weakening and maybe herd immunity is starting to work. Open up the schools! No deaths of people under 20 years old and only 1 death between 20-29. She does not care about the average Oregonian.
An economic "freeze" so, so important that we must wait until next Wednesday to implement. Until then, the virus is not a problem.
Low IQ Katie at it again. So what's going to happen after 2-4 weeks, Katie? Is your little 'freeze" going to eliminate the virus once and for all?
It’s the selfish folk with self-centered behavior that has caused the spike in cases - Was it really necessary to have that Halloween party? Self-interest over those of others? Why were masks politicized and those wearing them ridiculed? Unfortunately, everyone played straight into the hands of Kate Brown.
This chick really has no clue what she's doing. She never has. She had no business being Secretary of State, let alone Governor. In fact, she doesn't even have what it takes to be just your basic secretary..period.
Sure hope she stays hidden.
I know what you mean.
Sick and tired of this Tyrannical fascist shutting down the economy. She will NEVER give up this power over us! She will destroy what little small businesses did survive up to this point. All we will have left is Fast food giants and stores! She is utterly destroying the middle and lower classes! Herd immunity is the recommendation not destroy a state literally trying to rebuild after her poor management of woodland areas and that last forced economic suicide she forced the state to endure! When will enough be enough! Where is the line to her calling for martial law! That IS what this IS!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.