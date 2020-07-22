Gov. Brown announces new COVID-19 guidelines, masks required for children ages 5 and older

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown extended the statewide mask requirement to include children ages 5 and older starting Friday.
Brown announced additional steps related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Children who are at least 5 years old will be required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces and outside where physical distancing can’t be maintained starting Friday.
The state will continue to recommend masks for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, but it is not a requirement at those ages.
Brown said the new guidelines will be consistent with guidelines for schools in the fall. Additional information on schools is expected to be released imminently from the Oregon Department of Education.
Additionally, masks will now be required in gyms, even for people who are working out, Brown announced Wednesday.
Brown reduced the maximum number of people allowed at venues statewide including businesses such as gyms, bars, restaurants and movie theaters, as well as at churches and other places of worship, from 250 people to 100 people. That will go into effect Friday.
Also starting Friday, all bars and restaurants will be required to close at 10 p.m. Previously, those businesses in counties that were in Phase 2 of the reopening process had been allowed to serve customers until midnight.
“I don’t make these decisions lightly and there are no easy choices. It’s up to all of us to do our part to look out for one another,” Brown said. “Oregon we are going to get through this together.”
Oregon’s COVID-19 cases topped 15,000 on Tuesday. In the last week, 2,400 new cases have been recorded statewide, a 26% increase from the previous week.
Brown said if the infection rate isn’t controlled in Oregon, she would order “widespread and difficult closures.”
Brown said she is also consulting with experts to evaluate the possible process for restricting travel into Oregon from states with high infection rates.
