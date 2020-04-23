PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that she will lift the state's order on delaying non-urgent medical procedures.
All hospitals, surgical centers, medical and dental offices will be able to resume non-urgent medical procedures on May 1, but they will have to follow new requirements for COVID-19 safety.
In March, Gov. Brown ordered Oregon hospitals to stop all non-emergency procedures to preserve supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,'” said Gov. Brown. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary. I would like to thank Oregonians for the sacrifices they have made during this crisis to ensure that our health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19 patients. Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay.”
Gov. Brown, along with Dr. Dana Hargunani of the Oregon Health Authority and Dr. Bruce Goldberg of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel, will discuss framework for lifting the order during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
