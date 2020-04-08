PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All schools in Oregon will remain closed for the rest of the calendar school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday.
The closure will impact in-person classes. Distance learning for Oregon schools will continue.
Gov. Brown previously closed K-12 schools statewide through April 28 due to the COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Education announced new guidelines for districts to have a distance learning plan in place by next Monday, April 13.
Many school districts have started distance learning over the past few weeks.
The extended closure includes all proms and graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020, according to ODE Director Colt Gill.
Gov. Brown said all high school seniors who were on track to graduate before the school closure in March will receive a passing grade. Seniors who did not have a passing grade in March will get extra help and will have until mid-August to graduate.
ODE released Graduation Pathways 2020, which details how high school seniors can earn their final set of high school credits and graduate on-time.
For more information about Graduation Pathways 2020, click here.
Earlier this week, Gov. Jay Inslee canceled all onsite public and private schools through the end of the calendar school year.
...and in the next more important news to be, " IN VIEW OF SCHOOL CLOSURES, OREGONIANS WILL RECEIVE LARGE REFUND OF PROPERTY TAXES DESIGNATED FOR SCHOOLS."
And in more important news, John Prine, sweet man of music, passed away. R.I.P.
Maybe the grades will improve?
'Gov. Brown announces Oregon schools will remain closed for academic year, distance learning to continue' But she had to wait for the Governor of Washington to close the schools there for the rest of the year first. Kate Brown has to wait for either California or Washington to make the first move, because she sure won't make the first move.
