Gov. Brown announces Oregon will follow new CDC guidelines on masks indoors for vaccinated people

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Governor Kate Brown announced on Thursday afternoon that Oregon will be adopting the new CDC guidelines on mask wearing for vaccinated people while indoors.

Gov. Brown says in the coming days the Oregon Health Authority will be providing updated guidance for businesses, employers and others to allow the option of lifting mask and physical distancing requirements after verifying vaccination status. Businesses will also be allowed to operate under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination status.

The CDC did outline a few exceptions to the new rule, such as public transportation, hospitals, health care clinics, correctional facilities and long-term care facilities. Gov. Brown says Oregon will continue to require individuals to remain masked and distanced in those circumstances.

When it comes to schools the governor said nothing will change this school year. Gov. Brown expects staff and students to continue to wear masks and physically distance.

The announcement comes just hours after Washington Governor Jay Inslee made the same decision when it comes to the new guidance.