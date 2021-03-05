SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown has issued a new timeline for students to return to public school classrooms across Oregon.
On Friday, the governor’s office released the following plan for an executive order on in-person learning: all Oregon public schools are directed to offer universal access to in-person instruction on or before the weeks of March 29 for K-5 students and April 19 for students in grades 6-12.
Brown outlined her order in a letter to the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education.
"Thanks to the smart choices Oregonians have made, our COVID-19 numbers have declined. All but six counties now meet or exceed Oregon’s advisory metrics for a return to in-person, hybrid learning for all K-12 grade levels,” said Brown in a statement. "And, five of those counties meet the advisory metrics for a return to elementary school."
“The science is very, very clear: with proper safety measures in place, there is a low risk of COVID-19 transmission in school. Oregon parents can be confident about sending their children back to a classroom learning environment," Brown stated.
The governor’s office elaborated on the plan with the following details:
“After the weeks of March 29 and April 19, all public schools in Oregon will operate under either a fully on-site or a hybrid instructional model when counties meet or exceed Oregon’s advisory COVID-19 metrics. Individual students or parents who want to remain in comprehensive distance learning, or who have health needs, may do so. Comprehensive distance learning for all will be an option for school districts when community transmission rates of COVID-19 warrant a transition, as determined by state or local public health directives. No later than March 19, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education will issue updated guidance to match the directives set out by the Governor.”
Brown concluded her announcement Friday with this: “Closing schools in Oregon is a decision I will never forget. Parents, educators, school staff, but especially students have come so far while navigating the challenges of this pandemic. Welcoming students back to every school across Oregon will be a milestone worth celebrating."
The state's largest school district tweeted out its superintendent's response to Brown's plan shortly after noon Friday:
.@Super_GGuerrero Statement on @OregonGovBrown Announcement of Return to In-Person Instruction. pic.twitter.com/xlncUX1SKt— Portland Public Schools (@PPSConnect) March 5, 2021
(6) comments
So bars places that have video poker are opening, why is that you might ask? The cash cow of the lottery needs to be feeding the state they have to have them open!
Schools opening all of sudden why is that you ask again? The schools are losing money from people going to private schools..... You getting the picture here Oregonians, money talks for this governor!!!
So they go back to school just in time to go on summer break. I think they should go through the summer. After all some of us that don't have kids in school still have to pay for it.
'Gov. Brown announces plan for statewide return to in-person schooling' .... This would not even be an issue if bonehead Kate the tyrant had not shut down the schools in the first place. But she used this 'scamdemic' in order to justify her power grab.
The next good day in Oregon will be the day AFTER Brown is removed from office. She is HORRIBLE for all Oregonians - heck, she is horrible for the entire country. She is the poster child for Totalitarian, Socialistic rule by an unqualified power hungry idiot....
On the bright side, she has termed out. She can't run again. So Oregon will wind up with either Shemia Fagan or Tina Kotek as the next governor.... It will be like going from bad to worse.
Not that it will matter since Wheeler wants the job.
