PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday approved 26 counties for Phase 2 reopening.
The approved counties will have a staggered reopening Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Phase 2 means bars and restaurants will have curfews extended to midnight, pools and sports courts will be allowed to reopen, recreational sports can resume in a limited form, indoor and outdoor venues including theaters and churches can reopen, offices can begin reopening with employees allowed to return to their workplace, and gatherings can have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
There are additional restrictions to go along with all those changes, including required physical distancing. Full details are at Oregon.gov.
The approved counties for Phase 2 are as follows:
June 5
- Benton
- Curry
- Douglas
- Grant
- Jackson
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Linn
- Morrow
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
June 6
- Baker
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Gilliam
- Harney
- Josephine
- Malheur
- Sherman
- Yamhill
June 8
- Tillamook
Three counties, Deschutes, Jefferson, and Umatilla, applied for Phase 2 but remain under further review. State health officials are in active communication with local public health officials in these counties.
Six counties have not yet applied for Phase 2: Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion, Polk, and Washington.
Clackamas County reported Thursday that it had met four of the six indicators required by the governor to apply for Phase 2.
Multnomah County has not yet applied for Phase 1 and remains in baseline status.
Additional statewide guidance provided by the governor states all counties, including those remaining in Phase 1 or on baseline status, can reopen zoos, gardens and museums in a limited fashion. Professional and collegiate sports teams can also return to training in their facilities with physical distancing and health and safety measures in place.
