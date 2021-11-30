SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - In hopes of preventing evictions this winter, Governor Kate Brown is calling the Oregon Legislature into a special session next month.

The special session will take place on Dec. 13 and will address the state's rental assistance program, which is about to run out of funding. Brown says the federal funds will be "nearly spent" on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Treasury allocated $289 million to Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) in federal rental assistance funds to help renters who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor's office says OHCS and its partners have paid out close to $150 million to over 22,000 Oregon households as of last week.

Over a week ago, OHCS told FOX 12 more than 20,000 requests for rental assistance have been paid, but 20,000 more were still in the review process.

OHCS has calculated that all remaining federal rental assistance funds will have been requested by December 1, according to the governor's office.

"As we enter our coldest months, it is absolutely essential that we take action to ensure no additional Oregon families are evicted when rental assistance is on the way. I have spoken directly with Oregon renters in recent weeks about the pain and hardship their families have faced due to the economic impacts of the pandemic. We must take legislative action now to approve additional state funding for rental assistance, and to extend eviction protections for Oregonians who have applied for assistance," Brown said in a statement Tuesday. "Our federal funds for rental assistance will be nearly spent on December 1. I am continuing to work with federal officials at U.S. Treasury and the White House to secure additional federal emergency rental assistance funding for Oregon, but it is clear that a state solution is needed to address the urgent and immediate needs of Oregon renters. And, we must begin laying the groundwork now for the transition to local eviction prevention services after federal pandemic emergency programs draw to an end."

During the special session in two weeks, the governor's office says Brown will propose the following framework to prevent any further evictions:

Extend eviction safe harbor protections for each individual who has applied for rental assistance.

Ensure landlords are paid in full for the rent they are owed.

Provide up to $90 million in additional rental assistance to ensure low-income tenants access through the winter.

Provide $100 million to transition from large-scale pandemic-related emergency rental assistance to long-term, locally-delivered eviction prevention services.

According to the governor's office, the package "would address the immediate needs of Oregon renters through the winter months." The governor's office also says legislators may be asked to take on additional "time-sensitive issues' during the special session that need to be addressed before Feb. 2022.

Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner and House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner released a joint statement following news of a special session, saying:

"We applaud the governor’s leadership in calling a special session and commend the chairs of the Legislature’s housing committees, Rep. Julie Fahey (D-Eugene) and Sen. Kayse Jama (D-Portland), for their hard work to develop a plan that will keep Oregonians housed and support landlords. From the start of the pandemic, Oregon has committed to protecting individuals and families at risk of eviction. We can take action in a special session to ensure this doesn’t happen and that we keep our promise to Oregonians. No one should lose their housing because of administrative delays."