PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With a nearly $1 billion budget deficit biennium, Gov. Kate Brown will convene a special session of the Oregon Legislature in August.
The goal of the session on Aug. 10 will be to rebalance the state budget by addressing the state revenue shortfall created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said.
“This crisis has impacted all of us—Oregon families, businesses, non-profits, and local governments have all had to cut costs,” Brown said. “The State of Oregon has been tightening its belt as well … there is more work to do.”
Brown said the state so far has been smart with reserve funds, but if it uses too much, “we’ll be stuck with an even bigger budget gap for the next biennium,” according to Brown.
Brown said the state has waited for months for Congress to take action. She said she is still hoping for aid for state and local governments in the coronavirus relief package currently being negotiated.
“We need to preserve critical services like health care, education, and senior services during this pandemic,” Brown said.
In her proclamation calling the special session, the governor noted her support for urgent legislation that builds on matters considered in the first special session, including additional police accountability reforms.
In response to the governor’s call, Senate President Peter Courtney issued the following statement:
The Oregon Legislature is constitutionally required to balance the state budget. Covid-19 upended our economy and put state services at risk. We need to address the budget. Key budget legislators have been working on this for months, now is the time to get it done.
In the June special session we passed policy bills, we made progress on police reform, and addressed immediate Covid-19 needs. We have another long session coming in January. Now is the time for the budget. That must be our mission this special session.
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod also issued a statement:
Senate Republicans have been willing to work on the budget since before the governor called the first special session earlier this summer. If we diverge from the stated purpose of addressing the budget, this second special session will make a mockery of the legislative process yet again. Policy bills should be off the table. The focus should be on the budget.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
