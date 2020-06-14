Gov. Brown calls on DOC to release some inmates due to COVID-19 risk

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is now calling on the Department of Corrections to release some inmates.
In her letter to Colette Peters, the director of the Oregon Department of Corrections, Brown said the department needs to perform a case-by-case analysis of adults in custody who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.
She said those who do not pose a risk to public safety and the DOC feels meets criteria will have the remainder of their sentence commuted.
“While DOC acted quickly to meet the threat presented by COVID-19, there are limits to the department’s ability to implement physical distancing in a correctional setting,” Brown wrote. “Given what we now know about the disease and its pervasiveness in our communities, it is appropriate to release individuals who face significant health challenges should they contract COVID-19.”
Brown said inmates must meet the following criteria to be eligible for commutation:
- Be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as identified by DOC medical staff;
- Not be serving a sentence for a person crime;
- Have served at least 50 percent of their sentence;
- Have a record of good conduct for the last 12 months;
- Have a suitable housing plan;
- Have their out-of-custody health care needs assessed and adequately addressed; and
- Not present an unacceptable safety, security, or compliance risk to the community.
The governor wants a list of people who could be released by June 22.
She had previously resisted the call to release vulnerable inmates from custody during this pandemic.
