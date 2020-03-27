SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown provided additional details about her executive order as it relates to homeless people and social service providers in Oregon.
This week, Brown’s executive order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic directed people to stay home as much as possible, while closing numerous businesses and banning gatherings of any size statewide.
On Friday, Brown stated that the stay-at-home directives do not apply to shelters or social services.
Further guidance from the governor states:
- Social service agencies providing for basic food, water, shelter, and hygiene needs of any person who is unable to meet those same needs without the service provider should remain open and use social distancing guidelines provided by the Oregon Health Authority.
- Shelter providers are not expected to keep shelter residents from interacting within shelters or from leaving shelters, but should encourage residents to limit unnecessary travel, and to practice social distancing guidelines.
- People experiencing unsheltered homelessness are NOT subject to enforcement of Executive Order 20-12 simply due to the fact that they are in public and unable to stay at home.
“It is never acceptable to stigmatize or criminalize people experiencing homelessness. I want to be clear: Oregon's stay-at-home directives do not apply to shelters and social services. They were not intended to serve as an enforcement mechanism against Oregon’s unsheltered population, and we would ask all local officials to follow that intent of the order,” according to Brown.
As of Thursday, there had been more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and 11 deaths.
