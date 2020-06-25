SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that she will commute the sentences of 57 inmates who are considered medically vulnerable.
The decision comes after Brown called on the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) to perform a case-by-case analysis of adults in custody who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
Brown said inmates must meet the following criteria to be eligible for commutation:
- Be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as identified by DOC medical staff;
- Not be serving a sentence for a person crime;
- Have served at least 50 percent of their sentence;
- Have a record of good conduct for the last 12 months;
- Have a suitable housing plan;
- Have their out-of-custody health care needs assessed and adequately addressed; and
- Not present an unacceptable safety, security, or compliance risk to the community.
“I received a list of 61 adults in custody from the Department of Corrections for consideration of commutation. I have authorized the commutation process to begin for 57 of those individuals, all of whom are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and who do not present an unacceptable public safety risk. I would like to thank Director Peters and her team for their diligence in completing their case-by-case analysis,” said Brown.
Gov. Brown's office said three inmates on the list were not offered commutation because they are scheduled for release within the next seven days. One other inmate on the list was not scheduled for release until 2025, and Gov. Brown decided that commutation at this time would be "premature."
Inmates granted commutation will begin the process after they test negative for the coronavirus.
Gov. Brown's office said those released will still be subject to post-prison supervision. People who violate the terms of their PPS are subject to sanctions, including a return to prison and revocation of their commutation.
A list of the inmates approved for commutation can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
'Gov. Brown commutes sentences of 57 inmates considered 'medically vulnerable' to COVID-19' Florida did the same thing, letting some prisoners out of jail because of 'Covid-19' concerns. One person was not even out for 48 hours and was arrested for murder. Remember Kate, if any of these 'medically vulnerable' inmates get arrested for committing a crime, the blood is on you hands.
They would be better protected in prison.
While you're at it, consider doing something with PERS. Three years ago you wrote to me and said you would do something. Still waiting
Pathetic. Liberals love chaos and destruction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.