Gov. Brown commutes teen sentences, offering potential for parole hearing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown commuted the sentences of more than 70 people convicted of serious crimes as teenagers.

That doesn’t mean they’ll be released from prison immediately.

Instead, they have the chance to petition the parole board to be considered for release after serving 15 years.

The list of names includes Parrish Bennette, who when he was 16 years old, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing 14 year old Yashanee Vaughn.

In the investigation and trial, we learned she was shot in the head and left to bleed out in his bedroom, and Bennette buried her on Rocky Butte.

+2 Yashanee Vaughn murder case closer to trial The Yashanee Vaughn murder case is one step closer to going to trial.

Vaughn’s grandmother Reynalda Hayes said he should not have received a commutation by the governor allowing the opportunity of a parole hearing.

"If it was an accident, I could see something like him getting out early or something, but this was not an accident," Hayes said. "He deliberately killed her, deliberately took her body and moved it, had us searching for her, knowing where she was at the whole time, so he can sit in there and finish his time out."

A spokesperson for Governor Brown’s office said she believes in putting more emphasis on preventing crime and rehabilitating young people than on harsh punishments and lengthy and costly prison sentences, and that youth should be held accountable for their actions but their brains are still developing.

Starting in 2020, an Oregon Senate Bill allowed the court to determine if an adult punishment is appropriate for a kid who commits a Measure 11 crime, and if so, offers them a “second look” or parole hearing.

That does not apply to prior cases though, so now Governor Brown is using her power in two ways.

In some of those older cases, a review for potential conditional release.

And for the sentences she commuted, the opportunity to petition the state parole board for release after 15 years in prison.

The Governor’s office said victims and families of victims will be notified of commutations and will be able to participate in the hearing process.