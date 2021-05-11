Gov. Brown declares 70% as vaccination target to speed up state's reopening

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown has announced new statewide vaccination targets to reopen Oregon's economy more fully, as well as new county risk levels that start Friday.
On Tuesday, Brown set a goal of the state reaching 70 percent of residents 16 and older with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose as the metric to lift some health and safety restrictions imposed by the risk level framework.
“Thanks to you, Oregon, it looks like we’ve crossed the tipping point of the fourth surge,” said Brown. "Our hospitalization rates have stabilized. Our infection rates are on a downward trajectory. And in the race between vaccines and variants, our efforts to vaccinate Oregonians are taking the lead. We still have some work to do to reach our 70 percent goal, but I am confident we can get there in June and return Oregon to a sense of normalcy."
Beginning Friday, May 21, Brown announced counties will have the option to move weekly to lower risk restrictions. To move to lower risk, counties must:
- Reach 65 percent of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose.
- Submit a complete plan to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) which details how the county will close the equity gaps in their vaccination efforts.
- Counties will be eligible for state resources to help achieve these goals and will be eligible for additional funding as they demonstrate making progress towards closing their equity gaps.
New county risk levels were also announced by the governor on Tuesday. Beginning Friday, 21 counties will remain in high risk, seven counties will be in moderate risk and eight counties will be in lower risk. No counties are in the extreme risk level since the hospitalization rate of Oregonians with COVID-19 remains beneath the statewide threshold.
The updated county risk levels, effective Friday, May 14, are:
Lower Risk:
- Gilliam
- Harney
- Lake
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wheeler
Moderate Risk:
- Coos
- Curry
- Grant (Moved from High)
- Hood River
- Lincoln (Moved from High)
- Tillamook
- Wasco (Moved from High)
High Risk:
- Baker
- Benton
- Clackamas
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Crook
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lane
- Linn
- Malheur
- Marion
- Multnomah
- Polk
- Umatilla
- Washington
- Yamhill
The full list of activities and risk levels for Oregon counties is available at this link.
The governor's office said with statewide hospitalizations down, Oregon will return to a 2-week cycle for risk level changes for counties that have not vaccinated at least 65 percent of their population. The next risk level changes will be announced by Brown's office on Tuesday, May 25.
