PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency across Oregon due to the imminent threat of wildfire.

Over the past few days, a historic heat wave moved through the Pacific Northwest. The Portland metro area experienced record-high temperatures, topping out on Monday at 116 degrees. The governor's office says much of the state is in high or extreme fire danger with red flag warnings in effect for hot, dry, windy conditions and dry thunderstorms.

Nineteen Oregon counties are already in declared drought emergencies, and the extended forecast is calling for unseasonably high temperatures with no rain in the forecast.

"Oregon is still recovering from the devastation of last year’s wildfires, which resulted in nine Oregonians losing their lives and thousands more losing their homes. With wildfires already sparking this year, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," Brown said in a statement. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state. With fire seasons increasingly starting earlier and lasting longer, it is up to each of us to do our part to prevent wildfires and be prepared for the ones we can’t prevent. I am urging Oregonians to take charge in preventing human-caused fires by being prepared, safe, responsible, and aware."

Wildfire burning east of Dufur prompts Level 3 evacuations DUFUR, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire in Wasco County prompted Level 3 evacuations in Dufur on Tuesday.

The emergency declaration comes as a wildfire is burning near Dufur. The Wrentham Market Fire has burned about 200 acres and has prompted Level 3 evacuations.

The declaration authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, to utilize personnel, equipment, and facilities from other state agencies in order to respond to or mitigate the effects of the wildfire emergency. The declaration also allows state agencies to temporarily suspend any rules that impair the response to wildfires, if needed, and also allows the state to request assistance from other states through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact if necessary, according to the governor's office.

When state and national resources are limited, the governor's office said the Oregon National Guard will deploy firefighting resources in accordance with Operations Plan Smokey 2021.