PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency as COVID-19 continues to spread in Oregon.
On Sunday, Brown along with Oregon Health Authority officials announced seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people in the state who have tested positive for the virus to 14.
Of the new cases, one is in Douglas County, one is in Marion County, and five are from Washington County, according to OHA.
Officials say the three of the cases were hospitalized at the time of diagnosis, while the remaining four cases experienced mild symptoms and illnesses and are recovering at home.
None of the new seven cases are related to international travel.
Four of the five new cases in Washington County are related to contact with previous identified cases, OHA said. The remaining three cases are considered community acquired.
Brown said Sunday’s emergency declaration gives the OHA and Office of Emergency Management all the resources at the state’s disposal to stem the spread of COVID-19.
It activates reserves of Oregon’s emergency volunteer health care professionals, which Brown says is important because of the cases identified in rural Oregon.
The move also gives “broad authority” to the state public health director, OHA, and OEM to take immediate action and devote all available state resources to containing the virus.
Brown says the state of emergency will remain in place for 60 days but can be extended until public health threat from the virus is contained.
OHA says the legislature on Monday will consider a $5 million emergency fund request to fight COVID-19 in Oregon.
