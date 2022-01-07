SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregon National Guard member will be deploying to help frontline health care workers during the Omicron surge.

The governor's office said starting next week, 125 National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals around the state to provide needed logistical support as materials handlers and equipment runners, as well as assisting with COVID-19 testing and other necessary non-clinical services to support hospital operations.

In total, 500 National Guard members will be deployed through out the next few weeks.

"With more than 500 current hospitalizations and daily record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, we are at another critical point in this pandemic—and the Oregon National Guard is stepping up again to assist," Brown said in a statement. "I would like to thank the employers of our Guard members—we cannot call upon these hardworking Guard members without your sacrifice and support as well. While Guard members work to support our frontline health care workers, I am asking all Oregonians to continue to do your part to help. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your masks, and stay home when you are sick."

This deployment is similar to one that occurred during the Delta variant surge last summer. That initial deployment put 500 soldiers on the ground, with Brown authorizing up to 1,500 to be utilized.

On Thursday, Oregon Health Authority reported a record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state: 7,615. This was the fourth consecutive day that the state shattered previous high marks of daily cases.

Friday, OHA reported 10,451 new cases of COVID-19.

Over the past week, Oregon has averaged 4,001 cases a day, a 162% increase since just last Thursday.

Oregon Health Authority officials will be providing an update Friday at 11 a.m. on the state's response to COVID-19.