PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Education has released guidance for schools to reopen later this year, and it has the governor’s vote of support.
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday said she thinks the plan is the right balance between keeping students and staff safe and healthy and making sure kids still get a high quality education.
The state’s guidelines give the schools, alongside their districts, authority in determining how much learning will be done in person and how much will still be distance learning. The governor says the education department and the Oregon Health Authority have been working very closely on the plan with parents, teachers, and community members.
Brown said the guidelines are based in science and data and acknowledged that every school district and community is different.
“We understand that a school in Baker City, for example, is going to look different than a school in Astoria, and so we think it’s really important for there to be local input and local control as they develop their plans for keeping their students safe and healthy and continue along their educational process,” Brown said.
Brown has established a Healthy Schools Reopening Council as a forum for feedback and evaluation. She says the council will ensure that all voices are heard, especially those representing communities of color.
