PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she is looking at two areas of police reform: training and accountability.
The state oversees training for all law enforcement agents. Brown in an interview on Wednesday said she has asked her team to look at how they recruit officers and their training process. She says she wants to create a system that eliminates police brutality and makes sure all communities are safe.
Brown said she also wants to make sure that law enforcement officials who misbehave are held accountable.
“I think we need to look to other communities and, frankly, other countries that might have more peaceful, more successful outcomes than we have here in this country, we’ll be studying those, we’ll be moving quickly, I think what is most important is that folks understand good intentions, good words, strong words are not enough, we must take action and I’m confident we will in the state of Oregon,” Brown said.
The governor also said she supports Oregon’s People of Color Caucus legislative agenda and looks forward to signing their bills when they reach her desk.
Perhaps, Queen Kate can spend a couple years in jail and see what life is like being locked up.
What ever happened to the judges order throwing out her virus restrictions? Last I heard, the judge had responded to the Oregon UnSupreme Court's request.
