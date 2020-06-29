PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown on Monday announced that she will expand Oregon’s face covering mandate statewide ahead of the holiday weekend.
All Oregonians beginning Wednesday will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. Previously, it was only mandated in some of the state's most populous counties, including Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Polk, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.
“From the beginning of the reopening process, I have said that reopening comes with the risk of seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases beyond our health systems’ capacity to test, trace, and isolate them,” Gov. Kate Brown in her statement on Monday. “Over the last month, we have seen the disease spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties. The upcoming July 4th holiday weekend is a critical point for Oregon in this pandemic, and we can all make a difference.”
The state previously has said that it is working with counties to make face masks available for free as needed.
Oregon Hospitals on Monday afternoon released a statement in support of Brown's decision:
“The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems stands in support of Governor Kate Brown’s statewide public face covering requirement. We know that when we all make the choice to wear a face covering in public, we are doing our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With cases on the rise rapidly across the state, it is now more important than ever to take this step to protect our loved ones, our neighbors, and our communities. Further, if we are to coexist alongside the disease, wide adoption of public face coverings is an essential factor in keeping our businesses and public spaces open. OAHHS urges all Oregonians to wear a face covering in public, and to help reinforce this critical message by talking to your friends and family about the importance of wearing a face covering in public.”
So..I know that the dems have a virtual lock on state and major city local politics, but politics is supposed to be about compromise. I submit a motion, that if all of us have to wear a breather mask, then the governor needs to put a bag over her head. Really, I think it's only fair.
