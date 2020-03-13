Gov. Brown expresses frustration with Trump administration over lack of COVID-19 resources

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown expressed her frustration with the Trump administration to FOX 12 Friday.
She said the state is not getting the testing resources or the personal protective equipment it needs.
The governor said, at this very moment, the state has adequate tests to fulfill the most urgent needs, but does not have enough to broadly serve the general public.
Additionally, the governor says she sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on March 3 asking for hundreds of thousands of supplies like N95 masks, gowns and gloves.
Brown said she's been calling every day, even sending a follow-up request this week, to check the status.
"This coronavirus is exposing cracks, I actually would say canyons, in our federal health care system," said Brown. "The federal government's action today is too little, too late. It's been extremely inadequate."
She continued, "Earlier this week, on Tuesday, I called Secretary Azar and said, 'We have not received a frickin' response to our request.'"
The governor said she finally heard back Thursday, and learned the state will be receiving about one-tenth of what she requested. She has no idea when it's coming.
Here is the break down:
N95 36,800
Surgical 87,000
Face shields 16,700
Surgical gowns 13,700
Coveralls 7,070
Gloves 48,500
FOX 12 also learned from the governor's office that while the equipment is capable of being used for COVID-19 response, it is well past expiration date and wouldn't be suitable for surgical settings.
Meanwhile, President Trump announced Friday 1.4m testing kits for COVID-19 will be available next week, and five million over the next month.
The president said they'll most likely release where those kits will be distributed Sunday night.
He also announced they're working with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-thru swabbing tests available in critical locations identified by public health officials.
"Today we are announcing a new partnership with the private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus. We want to make sure that those who need a test can get a test very safely, quickly and conveniently, but we don’t want people to take a test if we feel they shouldn’t be doing it. And we don’t want everyone running out and taking it. Only if you have certain symptoms," the president said in a press conference.
FOX 12 reached back out to the governor's office for her response to the president's latest announcement, but we did not immediately hear back.
As far as testing kits go in Oregon, it's unclear what the situation will look like in the coming days, or the logistics of these drive-thru testing facilities.
