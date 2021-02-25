(KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that she is extending the state of emergency declaration in Oregon until May 2.
The previous executive order regarding the COVID-19 pandemic was set to expire on March 3. The extension is for an additional 60 days from that time.
The declaration is the legal underpinning for the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
That includes the risk-based guidelines and closures for each county in Oregon.
On Tuesday, it was announced that five counties would be under the extreme risk level, 11 in high risk, 10 at moderate risk and 10 at lower risk. Those risk levels become effective on Friday.
“Throughout the pandemic, Oregonians have made smart choices that have protected our families and loved ones, and saved thousands of lives. We helped our doctors, nurses, and health care workers from being overwhelmed last spring, and again during the winter surge. Our infection and mortality rates have consistently remained some of the lowest in the country. And, for the first time, COVID-19 critical care units are seeing fewer and fewer patients," Brown said in a statement.
There have been 2,194 deaths and 154,062 cases linked to the coronavirus in Oregon during the pandemic. There have been more than 3.3 million negative tests statewide.
Oregon has now administered a total of 858,481 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
"As we vaccinate thousands of Oregonians each day and reopen more school buildings and businesses as safely as possible, now is not the time to let up our guard. New, more infectious COVID-19 variants are circulating in the United States, including several confirmed cases in Oregon" Brown said. "We will continue to keep each other safe in the months to come by following the same safety measures we have throughout the pandemic—wearing face coverings, staying home when sick, maintaining physical distance, and avoiding social gatherings."
(4) comments
The tin pot dictator is unwilling to give up her unconstitutional power. The legislature is in session for cripes sakes and is the body that should, or should not extend emergency powers.
Brown's executive orders are killing small businesses to a point where at least 50% of all restaurants may be done for permanently. Brown and most all other Democrat politicians complained long and hard about former president Trump's policies, which were very similar, at times.Double standards, yet again!!
February 25, 2025 News Headline - we will be extending the covid-19 emergency order until May 02, 2025. It is never going to end with the Democrats in power.
Only until May? Why not just go for the full monty and extend it to the end if your term, that is what you really want to do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.