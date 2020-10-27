SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown has extended a state of emergency declaration for Oregon due to COVID-19 through Jan. 2, 2021.
Brown announced the extension for an additional 60 days on Tuesday.
The declaration is the “legal underpinning for the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
"Extending the COVID-19 state of emergency is not something I do lightly, but we know all too well that not taking action would mean an even greater loss of life. The second wave of COVID-19 has arrived in the United States, and this time it is hitting all of our communities,” Brown said.
Brown cited the deaths of 200,000 Americans in connection with the coronavirus, as well as Oregon setting a case count record last week with 550 new cases in one day.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 391 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, along with nine additional deaths linked to the virus.
Brown said her goals include reopening schools for in-person learning, and to reopen and keep open businesses.
“Put simply, the difficult work of controlling the statewide spread of this virus must continue, and must continue to evolve as we learn more and conditions change. This emergency is not over, and neither is our emergency response,” the executive order states.
The governor reviews and reevaluates emergency orders every 60 days to determine if they should be continued, modified or rescinded.
The full executive order can be found at this link.
(1) comment
The tyrant queen would not know what a second wave was even if it sl{a}pped her across the face. It is all about power and her unwillingness to let go of it.
