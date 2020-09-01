PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has again extended her declaration of a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 for an additional 60 days, the governor's office announced on Tuesday.
This is the second time Gov. Brown has extended the state of emergency declaration. The governor first did so in June, just before the Fourth of July weekend.
The decision to extend the state of emergency again was in part due to Labor Day weekend and students beginning a new school year, according to the governor.
“When I last extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in June, I told Oregonians that we were at a crossroads: we could work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon, or we could watch infections and hospitalizations spike," Gov. Brown said. "Now, six months after this crisis began, we have made progress. Together, we have slowed the spread of this disease. Oregon has one of the lowest mortality rates in the country. But, as students across Oregon begin a school year far different than any other before, it is clear that, at current COVID-19 levels, it will not be safe in much of the state for children to return to in-classroom instruction for months to come."
“This Labor Day weekend is another critical moment in this crisis," continued Gov. Brown. "We can work together to stay safe and put Oregon on the path to return more students to classrooms. Or, we could see Labor Day celebrations unknowingly sow the seeds of COVID-19 outbreaks that could set us back for months. Until there is an effective vaccine for COVID-19, this disease can spread like wildfire if we let our guard down. Small social get-togethers like barbecues and family celebrations have fueled wider community outbreaks in counties across Oregon. This weekend, you have a choice. Please, stay local this Labor Day, and practice safe COVID-19 habits. Wear a face covering, watch your physical distance, and wash your hands."
The state of emergency is now in place through Nov. 3.
Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported six additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 465. Health officials also reported 243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total 26,946.
The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued in connection with COVID-19, including her orders on reopening Oregon while maintaining essential protections and orders around childcare, schools, and higher education operations. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect, the governor's office said.
(18) comments
First it was to slow and flatten the curve. Now it's we are going to stop the spread. You have no clue what you want 🤣. One thing for sure you do not understand, you will not stop the spread of a virus. H1N1 has been here who long and we even have a vaccine that is approximately 45% effective.
You are a flush her down excuse for leadership. In fact you can not make a decision without first finding out what nearby other flush them down liberal Governor's have implemented.
As for other poster comments demanding Queen Brown to resign. Did you sign the recall petition? What did you do to gather support for the recall? Again, they fell short 3k signatures? Verification of signatures were suspiciously fast. Several years from now if it is revealed that local government officials interfered with incorrect procedures or falsely verified signatures...there is the 👿 to be paid.
This woman has no idea as to what goes on in the rest of the state. She never leaves her Ivory Tower in Salem, she things every little town or city is like Portland, Salem and Eugene. Just to let you know it is not, if you got around a little you would know. Douglas County is one of the safest counties in the state, but we and other safe counties have to suffer because of the larger cities. She doesn't realize it, but she is hurting Democrats up for election, but that's OK we don't need them anyhow. Also Brown look at the new CDC announcement saying we only have 9000 deaths because of Covid. A fraud has been done saying all deaths are to be recorded as Covid whether they were or not. Follow the money to hospitals and clinics making false claims just to get money for saying they are treating covid when it wasn't. People had died from accidents but the death certificates say Corona Virus and families can't get it changed.
Why is this governor punishing the ordinary Oregonians? Stay home for the holiday again she says. There was No fourth of July No summer...Why right after she says the numbers are going down....No kids going to school all because she wants to make statement to president Trump........ Resign today governor get out!
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
"One has not only a legal but a moral responsibility to obey just laws. Conversely, one has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws. I would agree with St. Augustine that 'an unjust law is no law at all.'" - Martin Luther King, Jr.
November 3rd, huh? Gosh, that's a strange date to pick... I wonder what the decision-making process was on that one? We couldn't make it a Friday, or a Wednesday. For some reason, it just had to be a Tuesday... oh, wait...
My thoughts exactly. This is all political and she's not even trying to hide it; wow!
[whistling] I'm sure it's just a coincidence and nothing to do with politics what so ever. Said no one. Ever. This predicted MONTHS ago, and lo and behold, everyone was right. It's POLITICAL and always has been!
CONTROL! The Witch has her Control Factor working overtime! Nov. 3 is a handy date to stop the games. Why that day. Election Day!
Wear a face covering and wash your hands and distance yourself but apparently this doesnt work for kids who survive the virus 100% in Oregon.
Isn't there something else that happens on November 3rd...
So we did slow the spread, flatten the curve and blahblahblah but thats not enough! Keep moving the goal post oh great leader!
Tell you what tyrant queen, you can take your 'state of emergency', run it up and park it where the sun don't shine. You are a real piece of work.
Disgraceful woman drunk on power.
So the Socialist Marxist Totalitarian Queen pretty much just admitted that this WHOLE thing is about Trump and rigging an election. She is the puppet of the Left, the step daughter of California and New York.
November 3rd? Strange date - when is the election again?
You are being LIED TO! and laughed at....
All masks should have "SHEEPLE" on them. I'm BURNING all of mine.
'Gov. Brown extends COVID-19 state of emergency until Nov. 3' Like we did not see this coming. November 3rd, election day. Next this tyrant queen will extend her state of emergency, a.k.a. her personal vendetta until January 20, 2021. Oregon is lost.
