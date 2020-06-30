PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended her declaration of a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 for an additional 60 days, her office announced on Tuesday.
The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders the governor has issued in connection with COVID-19, including her orders on reopening Oregon while maintaining essential protections and orders around childcare, schools, and higher education operations. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect, the governor's office says.
The state of emergency is now in place through Sept. 4.
“When I first declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, there were 14 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon,” Brown said. “Today, there have been over 8,600 cases, with over a quarter of those cases identified in the previous two weeks of June. While hospitalizations remain relatively low, we have seen how rapidly those numbers can climb … without a doubt, COVID-19 continues to pose a real and present threat to Oregonians in communities across the state, from Malheur County to Umatilla to Lincoln.”
Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported three additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 207. Health officials also reported 181 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total 8,656.
Brown on Monday expanded Oregon’s face covering mandate statewide ahead of the holiday weekend. She said she did not want to close businesses again as has happened in other states that are seeing a spike in cases. She also urged people to keep July 4 celebrations small and local, saying the state saw a lot of new cases following Memorial Day.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
OMG she looks old!
She is an absolute tyrant!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.