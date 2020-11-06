PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown has extended her executive order creating a Unified Command among law enforcement agencies in response to consecutive nights of violence and vandalism in Portland.
The order was first issued Monday and then extended Wednesday to last through Friday. It is now in place until 5 p.m. Sunday.
The purpose of the order, according to Brown, is to “keep the peace and protect free speech.” Under the order, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are put in joint command of public safety in Portland, with support from the Portland Police Bureau, and the National Guard on standby.
The National Guard was activated after a riot was declared due to widespread destruction in downtown Portland on Wednesday night. Buildings, including a church that provides outreach services for people in need, had windows smashed by rioters.
Deputies said a dozen people were arrested in connection with the riot, however the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is not prosecuting all those who were arrested.
Another unlawful assembly was declared in north Portland on Thursday night. The Unified Command reported that protesters damaged the home of Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, after Ryan voted against a proposed city budget amendment that would have cut $18 million from the Portland Police Bureau budget.
Two people were arrested Thursday night in this case. Ryan’s home and neighborhood has been targeted four times in the past week, according to officers.
Later Thursday, a burning object was found at the door of City Hall downtown. That fire remains under investigation.
Regarding the extension of the Unified Command order, Brown said Friday, “As we enter the weekend, I am calling on Oregonians to express themselves peacefully. We have a long history of exercising our First Amendment rights in Oregon, but political violence, intimidation, and property destruction solve nothing."
Brown on Thursday noted that there are separate groups of people protesting in Portland, one doing so peacefully for racial justice, the other a “group of self-styled anarchist protesters… with no discernible goal other than to cause violence and vandalism.”
RELATED:
Jail booking photos of riot suspects
Riot declared, National Guard activated downtown
Unlawful assembly declared outside city commissioner’s home
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.