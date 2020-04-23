SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday evening announced that she will extend orders to keep daycares in Oregon closed, unless facilities are approved as emergency childcare services.
There’s no end date on the order, although Brown did say that some childcare facilities will reopen as part of phase one of her framework to open up Oregon.
It’s been weeks since Brown ordered schools and daycare to close to slow the spread of COVID-19. Brown said she’ll rely on data and health experts to recommend when the order can be safely lifted. She also said timelines for reopening will vary county by county.
Meanwhile, some 2,000 applications for emergency childcare services have been approved by Oregon’s Early Learning Division. Those facilities must meet health and social distancing guidelines.
FOX 12 spoke to a parent of a one-year-old who would normally be in daycare.
Martha Pedden said she and her husband are both fortunate to be able to work from home and take care of their son. She said the family is starting to adjust to the new normal but it’s still stressful and exhausting.
“It’s definitely a little overwhelming just knowing it’s going to continue this way for a longer period of time, but it does seem like it’s the right thing to do -- that this is best to keep everybody healthy,” Pedden said.
Oregon Congressional leaders are pledging to fight for more funding for childcare workers and the families who depend on them.
Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Thursday talked about Oregon’s already vulnerable childcare system, now left decimated by COVID-19 closures.
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said she’s calling for $50 billion for providers, families and child care workers in the next coronavirus response package.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPTV Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.